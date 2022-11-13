Clemson men’s soccer loses 2-0 in ACC Conference Championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 18 Clemson finishes as ACC Conference runner-ups after losing 2-0 against No. 3 Syracuse in the Conference Championship game.

The Orange were the better aggressors on the match. Syracuse had 8 shots on goal in comparison to Clemson’s 4.

Syracuse found the back of the net 20 minutes into the first half. Lorenzo Boselli scored the first goal.

17 minutes later, Giona Leibold netted the second off of an assist from Curt Calov.

Up next, the Tigers (13-6-1, 3-5-1 ACC) await the NCAA tournament selection show on Monday, November 14 at 1 p.m.

