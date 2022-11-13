First Alert Weather Day for messy Tuesday commute

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The coldest air of the season is ahead for Sunday into Monday!

First Alert Headlines

Big cool down arrives Sunday and sticks around

Potential for wintry mix Tuesday morning in the mountains

Widespread chilly rain Tuesday in the Upstate

A strong cold front is trekking into the area Saturday night. This means a big temperature drop by Sunday morning as the front clears the area and the colder air on the back side settles in. We start with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s in the Upstate and below freezing in the upper 20s to the low 30s in the mountains. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs manage only to top out in the mid 50s across the Upstate and northeast Georgia, with mountain locations not even getting out of the 40s! This pattern persists for most of next week, and possibly closer to Thanksgiving week, so get ready to turn the heat on!

Colder air settles in (Fox Carolina)

As we look ahead to Tuesday, we get a quick moving system bringing precipitation to the area. The precipitation starts Monday night, mainly after midnight. With a classic cold air wedge set up bringing us chilly temperatures, we are looking at the potential for wintry weather in the mountains of North Carolina. Right now, we are looking at the event starting as snow in the mountains with a switch to freezing rain heading into the morning commute. Once the sun comes up and it start to warm up a little, we expect a transition to all rain by mid to late morning. However, this means a messy morning commute for the mountains with even some of the higher elevations waking up to a dusting of snow.

For the Upstate and Northeast Georgia, the temperatures look just a little to warm for the wintry mix so it’s all rain. But it’s going to be a chilly rain with temperatures still in the upper 30s. So while winter precipitation won’t be an issue, the chilly rain is still going to make for a messy morning drive.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday AM (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.