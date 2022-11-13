FOX Carolina team recognized at awards ceremony

members of our team (pictured) accepting awards.
members of our team (pictured) accepting awards.(Amanda Shaw)
By Anna Arinder
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST
CONCORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our FOX Carolina team was recognized for many of their accomplishments across several categories at the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards (RTDNAC).

The RTDNAC “is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing the best broadcast journalism in North Carolina and South Carolina and supporting college students who aspire to a journalism career.”

Today our team took home four awards across various categories.

We are so grateful to our viewers, we would not be here without you!

