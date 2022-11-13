FOX Carolina team recognized at awards ceremony

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our FOX Carolina team was recognized for many of their accomplishments across several categories at the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards (RTDNAC).

The RTDNAC “is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing the best broadcast journalism in North Carolina and South Carolina and supporting college students who aspire to a journalism career.”

Today our team took home four awards across various categories.

We are so grateful to our viewers, we would not be here without you!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.