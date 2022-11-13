GVL Police searching for deaf and mute teen

16-year-old Niyo Elisa
16-year-old Niyo Elisa
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Niyo Elisa is deaf and mute. He was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday night near Cleaveland Street.

He is wearing a blue shirt with a white polo emblem, black and blue plaid shorts, and flip-flops. Officers say he may also be riding a pink bike.

Greenville Police say he has gone missing several times before, most recently on November 4th. They say he often travels long distances from his home.

If you have seen him you’re asked to call 9-1-1.

