Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman

By Anna Arinder
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person.

The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.

In the coroner’s report, it said Price was taken to PRISMA Greenville Memorial Hospital where she later passed.

