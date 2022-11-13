SC High Schools prepare for football quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school teams in South Carolina are gearing up for the SCHSL quarterfinals.
Below is a look at all the pairings:
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|(2) Spartanburg @ (1) Dutch Fork
|(2) Summerville @ (1) Sumter
|(4) Byrnes @ (1) Gaffney
|(2) Carolina Forest @ (1) Fort Dorchester
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|(5) Catawba Ridge @ (1) Greenvile
|(6) West Florence @ (1) AC Flora
|(6) Westside @ (2) Northwestern
|(3) James Island @ (2) South Florence
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|(1) Daniel @ (1) Powdersville
|(1) Dillon @ (1) Camden
|(1) Chapman @ (1) Clinton
|(1) Gilbert @ (1) Beaufort
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|(2) Fairfield Central @ (1) Abbeville
|(1) Barnwell @ (1) Andrew Jackson
|(3) Saluda @ (1) Strom Thurmond
|(2) Woodland @ (1) Oceanside
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|(1) Lewisville @ (1) Christ Church
|(1) Lamar @ (1) Johnsonville
|(3) St. Joseph’s @ (1) Wagener-Salley
|(1) Estill @ (1) Cross
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.