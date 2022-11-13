SC High Schools prepare for football quarterfinals

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school teams in South Carolina are gearing up for the SCHSL quarterfinals.

Below is a look at all the pairings:

CLASS 5A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
(2) Spartanburg @ (1) Dutch Fork(2) Summerville @ (1) Sumter
(4) Byrnes @ (1) Gaffney(2) Carolina Forest @ (1) Fort Dorchester

CLASS 4A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
(5) Catawba Ridge @ (1) Greenvile(6) West Florence @ (1) AC Flora
(6) Westside @ (2) Northwestern(3) James Island @ (2) South Florence

CLASS 3A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
(1) Daniel @ (1) Powdersville(1) Dillon @ (1) Camden
(1) Chapman @ (1) Clinton(1) Gilbert @ (1) Beaufort

CLASS 2A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
(2) Fairfield Central @ (1) Abbeville(1) Barnwell @ (1) Andrew Jackson
(3) Saluda @ (1) Strom Thurmond(2) Woodland @ (1) Oceanside

CLASS 1A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
(1) Lewisville @ (1) Christ Church(1) Lamar @ (1) Johnsonville
(3) St. Joseph’s @ (1) Wagener-Salley(1) Estill @ (1) Cross

