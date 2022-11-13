SC High Schools prepare for football quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school teams in South Carolina are gearing up for the SCHSL quarterfinals.

Below is a look at all the pairings:

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE (2) Spartanburg @ (1) Dutch Fork (2) Summerville @ (1) Sumter (4) Byrnes @ (1) Gaffney (2) Carolina Forest @ (1) Fort Dorchester

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE (5) Catawba Ridge @ (1) Greenvile (6) West Florence @ (1) AC Flora (6) Westside @ (2) Northwestern (3) James Island @ (2) South Florence

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE (1) Daniel @ (1) Powdersville (1) Dillon @ (1) Camden (1) Chapman @ (1) Clinton (1) Gilbert @ (1) Beaufort

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE (2) Fairfield Central @ (1) Abbeville (1) Barnwell @ (1) Andrew Jackson (3) Saluda @ (1) Strom Thurmond (2) Woodland @ (1) Oceanside

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE (1) Lewisville @ (1) Christ Church (1) Lamar @ (1) Johnsonville (3) St. Joseph’s @ (1) Wagener-Salley (1) Estill @ (1) Cross

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.