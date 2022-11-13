SCHP: Driver dies after single-car crash in Laurens Co.
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an 80-year-old from Clinton has died after a single-car crash in Laurens County.
It happened on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive in Clinton, SC around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday.
SCHP says the driver went off the road, into an embankment, then a culvert, then a guidewire.
The driver passed away at the scene.
