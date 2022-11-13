SCHP: Driver dies after single-car crash in Laurens Co.

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an 80-year-old from Clinton has died after a single-car crash in Laurens County.

It happened on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive in Clinton, SC around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday.

SCHP says the driver went off the road, into an embankment, then a culvert, then a guidewire.

The driver passed away at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Winfred McMurray
Cherokee Co. deputies looking for missing 77 year-old man last seen in Gaffney
SCHP: One person dead after veering off road in Saluda County
(File)
SCHP: Vehicles collide in Spartanburg Co., resulting in one death and multiple injuries
FILE - Crash
Vehicle pursuit ends in crash, Greenville Co. deputies say