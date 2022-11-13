SCHP: Driver dies after single-car crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an 80-year-old from Clinton has died after a single-car crash in Laurens County.

It happened on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive in Clinton, SC around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday.

SCHP says the driver went off the road, into an embankment, then a culvert, then a guidewire.

The driver passed away at the scene.

