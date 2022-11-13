SCHP: One person dead after veering off road in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway patrol says one person is dead after veering off the side of the road.

Troopers say a 32 year-old driver was driving North on Old Chappells Ferry Rd. near Bolder Dr. driving a Honda sedan around 4:45 this morning.

Officials say the driver crossed over the center line and veered off the left side of the road.

Troopers say the driver struck a mailbox, ditch and culvert.

Officials say the driver passed away at the scene.

