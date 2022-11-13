SCHP: One person dead after veering off road in Saluda County

(Credit: MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway patrol says one person is dead after veering off the side of the road.

Troopers say a 32 year-old driver was driving North on Old Chappells Ferry Rd. near Bolder Dr. driving a Honda sedan around 4:45 this morning.

Officials say the driver crossed over the center line and veered off the left side of the road.

Troopers say the driver struck a mailbox, ditch and culvert.

Officials say the driver passed away at the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(File)
SCHP: Vehicles collide in Spartanburg Co., resulting in one death and multiple injuries
FILE - Crash
Vehicle pursuit ends in crash, Greenville Co. deputies say
The Honor Guard Ceremony for Isaac Goss took place deep in the James Island woods at one of the...
Freed Union soldier gets proper honor guard ceremony 150 years later
Greenville Police say missing teen is found safe