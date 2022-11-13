SCHP: Vehicles collide in Spartanburg Co., resulting in one death and multiple injuries

SPARTANBUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they’re investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person on Sunday.

Officials say the collision occurred at Barry Shoals Rd., nearly four miles South of Duncan.

Troopers say a 27 year-old driver of a Nissan sedan and 27 year-old driver of a Nissan SUV were both travelling down SC Hwy. 101, when the driver of the SUV lost control of their vehicle.

Officials say the SUV sideswept the sedan, and the SUV overturned multiple times.

Officials say one passenger of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. They say the driver and another passenger of the SUV were both taken to the hospital with injuries - the passenger’s being critical.

Troopers say the driver of the sedan was uninjured.

