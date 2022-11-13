SEC Nation comes to Columbia for USC/Tennessee

SEC Nation will be in Columbia on Saturday for the South Carolina vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.(SEC Network)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SEC Nation will travel to Columbia as South Carolina plays host to No. 5 Tennessee.

The show is the SEC Networks weekly, traveling pre-game show. It’ll start from The Horseshoe at 10 a.m. and be on until noon ET, Saturday, Nov. 19 on SEC Network.

Laura Rutledge is the host of SEC Nation. She’s joined by analysts Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.

The Gamecocks and Volunteers will kick off at 7 pm on Saturday, Nov. 19 and it’ll be televised nationally on ESPN.

