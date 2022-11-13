Vehicle pursuit ends in crash, Greenville Co. deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle pursuit ended in a crash early Sunday morning.

Deputies say at around 4:47 this morning, they attempted a traffic stop near Lily St. and W. Parker Rd.

Deputies say the suspect vehicle did not stop for them, resulting in a brief vehicle pursuit.

Officials say the suspect vehicle crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles near Lily St. and Lora Ln., subsequently ending the pursuit.

Deputies say the driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody with pending charges. Officials say the suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries from the crash, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.