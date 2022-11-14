15-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting in Greenwood

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a teen is in custody following a shooting Monday morning that left another teen injured.

The department said at 7:15 a.m., police received a report of a person being hit by gunfire in the area of Beadle Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found an injured teen.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the 15-year-old shooter is being taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and he is charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8407.

MORE NEWS: Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

BMW of North America Opens New Vehicle Accessories Center In South Carolina
BMW opens new vehicle accessories center in Greer
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester County football player among victims of deadly Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
generic crash
Coroner identifies 80-year-old driver of Anderson County crash
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
Asheville PD investigating after shots fired near downtown