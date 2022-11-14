15-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a teen is in custody following a shooting Monday morning that left another teen injured.

The department said at 7:15 a.m., police received a report of a person being hit by gunfire in the area of Beadle Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found an injured teen.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the 15-year-old shooter is being taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and he is charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8407.

MORE NEWS: Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.