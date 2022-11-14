15-year-old shot in Spartanburg during argument between two men

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Saturday evening.

Officers said they responded to Norris Ridge Apartments at around 5:00 p.m. on November 12, 2022.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old sitting in the back seat of a small SUV with a gunshot wound to the leg. The 15-year-old reportedly told officers that she was sitting in the car’s front seat when two men nearby started arguing. She explained that she tried to move to the back of the vehicle to avoid being shot but still was hit by a stray bullet.

Witnesses told officers that the men were standing in the parking lot when the shooting started. They added that the men used the parked cars as barriers, and the victim’s car was one of the ones in between them.

According to officers, the victim was considered an innocent bystander and was not an intended target. Thankfully, officers believe her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers said one of the shooters was identified and taken into custody. However, they are still searching for the other shooter.

The suspect in custody, Trayvis Woodruff, was charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident can give information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.

