Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing persons case.

The sheriff’s office says Andrea Freeman was last seen near Veterans Street in Anderson on Nov. 8.

Freeman was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweater, and a black jacket with a pink backpack.

She is known to frequently wear five rings on her right hand.

Anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.