Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Andrea S. Freeman
Andrea S. Freeman(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing persons case.

The sheriff’s office says Andrea Freeman was last seen near Veterans Street in Anderson on Nov. 8.

Freeman was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweater, and a black jacket with a pink backpack.

She is known to frequently wear five rings on her right hand.

Anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444

