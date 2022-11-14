Asheville PD investigating after shots fired near downtown

As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.(unsplash.com)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near downtown overnight.

The department said officers were called to the 60 block of Bingham Road after receiving reports of shots that were heard around 2:36 a.m.

Upon arrival, police said two unoccupied cars were found with bullet holes along with six shell casings.

This is the 470th confirmed instance of shots fire in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester County football player among victims of deadly Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Deadly crash
Coroner identifies 80-year-old driver after crash in Clinton
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
Billionaire donates $8M to Upstate health foundation
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
SCDOR to issue $800 rebates to eligible tax payers