Asheville PD investigating after shots fired near downtown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near downtown overnight.

The department said officers were called to the 60 block of Bingham Road after receiving reports of shots that were heard around 2:36 a.m.

Upon arrival, police said two unoccupied cars were found with bullet holes along with six shell casings.

This is the 470th confirmed instance of shots fire in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.