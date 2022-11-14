Billionaire donates $8M to Upstate health foundation

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and racial equity causes, announced Tuesday, June 15, 2021, that she has given $2.7 billion to 286 organizations. It is the third round of major philanthropic gifts Scott has made, which together rival the charitable contributions made by the largest foundations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg County is getting a sizeable donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Leaders with Mary Black said Scott and her team researched their foundation before donating the gift. The Mary Black Foundation is a grantmaking organization that works to fund health initiatives in the Upstate with a focus on early childhood development and healthy eating.

Mary Black Foundation president and CEO Molly Talbot-Metz said they were surprised by the generous gift.

“The amazing thing about Ms. Scott’s philanthropy is that she trusts those of us working within communities to know the unique needs of our residents and to develop the most effective solutions,” Talbot-Metz said. “The funding will allow us to accelerate our work to ensure that all people in Spartanburg County have the opportunities to achieve health and wellbeing.”

Scott has reportedly donated more than $12 billion to nonprofit organizations over the last two years.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
SCDOR to issue $800 rebates to eligible tax payers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is tackles by Atlanta Falcons safety Richie...
Deebo Samuel goes home to SC to inspire, motivate kids
Ice on Main opens for 2022-23 season
Ice on Main opens for 2022-23 season
Ice on Main opens for 2022-23 season
LIVE: Ice on Main opening ceremony