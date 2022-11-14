Billionaire donates $8M to Upstate health foundation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg County is getting a sizeable donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Leaders with Mary Black said Scott and her team researched their foundation before donating the gift. The Mary Black Foundation is a grantmaking organization that works to fund health initiatives in the Upstate with a focus on early childhood development and healthy eating.

Mary Black Foundation president and CEO Molly Talbot-Metz said they were surprised by the generous gift.

“The amazing thing about Ms. Scott’s philanthropy is that she trusts those of us working within communities to know the unique needs of our residents and to develop the most effective solutions,” Talbot-Metz said. “The funding will allow us to accelerate our work to ensure that all people in Spartanburg County have the opportunities to achieve health and wellbeing.”

Scott has reportedly donated more than $12 billion to nonprofit organizations over the last two years.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.