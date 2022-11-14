Byrnes plays in honor of two players injured in car wreck

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Before every football game, the day begins for Byrnes together at team breakfast.

“Definitely means a lot to have it with my boys,” Elijah Barnes, Byrnes senior receiver, said. “We all get to come together.”

This precious moment quickly changed to fear.

“We’re just thankful that they’re still here.” Barnes said.

A week ago, the Rebels were leaving team breakfast, getting ready for their playoff game.

“So, we were leaving the church and we got back to the school and we were down there in the team room,” Barnes said. “Someone started saying something about how some of our teammates had gotten in a wreck and we all started calling everybody.”

Two Byrnes players, lineman Caleb Melton and Chris Foster, were in a car wreck. The two suffered severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

“It was pretty scary at first,” Barnes said. “It’s just like two of my brothers and my teammates that I spend every day with I was just with 10 minutes ago. I was literally sitting across the table from Chris and then hearing 10 minutes later, it was very upsettting. It was very terrifying.”

The Rebels took the field later on that day, with members of their family that couldn’t suit up on their minds.

“We’re definitely thinking about them a lot. A few of our teammates had some of their undershirts on,” Barnes said. “One of our teammates, Will Fowler, he work Chris’s jersey during the game. After the game we all got to take a picture with Caleb’s jersey. We were all throwing up the 7 for Chris and them. So, it means a lot to us that we can support them and be there for them in anyway.”

The Rebels are still alive in the playoffs. They will face off against Gaffney. For a full look at the high school football playoff bracket, click here.

