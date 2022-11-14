Chad Smith steps down as Pickens football coach

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After six seasons carrying the Blue Flame’s torch, Chad Smith is resigning as Pickens High’s head football coach, the school announced on Monday.

Smith will remain as Pickens High School’s Athletic Director.

While coaching the Blue Flame, Smith led the team to a 17-41 mark over six seasons. He had previously been the head coach at Easley and Clover.

