Chad Smith steps down as Pickens football coach

Chad Smith steps down as the head football coach at Pickens High School.
Chad Smith steps down as the head football coach at Pickens High School.(Fox Carolina)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After six seasons carrying the Blue Flame’s torch, Chad Smith is resigning as Pickens High’s head football coach, the school announced on Monday.

Smith will remain as Pickens High School’s Athletic Director.

While coaching the Blue Flame, Smith led the team to a 17-41 mark over six seasons. He had previously been the head coach at Easley and Clover.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson's men's soccer team awaits to hear their names called in the NCAA Tournament on Monday,...
Clemson men’s soccer selected to NCAA Tournament
USC vs. Clemson
Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup
Devin Chandler
Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is tackles by Atlanta Falcons safety Richie...
Deebo Samuel goes home to SC to inspire, motivate kids