Clemson men’s soccer selected to NCAA Tournament

Clemson's men's soccer team awaits to hear their names called in the NCAA Tournament on Monday,...
Clemson's men's soccer team awaits to hear their names called in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.(Mitchel Summers)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson’s men’s soccer team will continue their journey for back-to-back NCAA Tournament Championships. The Tigers were selected to the NCAA D-I Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament.

The defending champs were named a No. 6 seed in the tournament and will host the winner of UCLA and California Baptist in the second round. The game is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 pm.

The Tigers (13-6-1, 3-4-1 ACC) are led in scoring by Ousmane Sylla. His 17 total points (5 goals, 7 assists) are the highest marks on the team. Mohamed Seye isn’t too far behind with 14 total points (4 goals, 6 assists).

Clemson’s regular season ended in the ACC Conference Championship game, where the team lost 2-0 against Syracuse.

A full look at the bracket can be found here.

