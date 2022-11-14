Clemson men’s soccer selected to NCAA Tournament
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson’s men’s soccer team will continue their journey for back-to-back NCAA Tournament Championships. The Tigers were selected to the NCAA D-I Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament.
The defending champs were named a No. 6 seed in the tournament and will host the winner of UCLA and California Baptist in the second round. The game is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 pm.
The Tigers (13-6-1, 3-4-1 ACC) are led in scoring by Ousmane Sylla. His 17 total points (5 goals, 7 assists) are the highest marks on the team. Mohamed Seye isn’t too far behind with 14 total points (4 goals, 6 assists).
Clemson’s regular season ended in the ACC Conference Championship game, where the team lost 2-0 against Syracuse.
A full look at the bracket can be found here.
