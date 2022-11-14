Coroner identifies 80-year-old driver after crash in Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner said an 80-year-old woman is dead after a single-car crash in Laurens County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Sunday, Nov. 13 at around 1:40 p.m. on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive.

The coroner said the driver was traveling west in a 2008 Nissan sedan on Old Milton Road when they ran off the right side of the road, hitting an embankment, a culvert, a guidewire and a tree.

The coroner said the driver, Mattie Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

