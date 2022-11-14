Coroner identifies 80-year-old driver of Anderson County crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said an 80-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Bishops Branch Road on Sunday afternoon.

The coroner says the victim, Don Stephan Scott, died at the scene.

Coroner Greg Shore says Scott lost control of a 2014 Corvette on a curve, traveled off the right side of the road, hitting several trees and landed upside down in the front yard of a house. The coroner also said Scott was pinned under the car.

Pendleton fire and Medshore EMS responded to the scene, as well as the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File Graphic
15-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting in Greenwood
BMW of North America Opens New Vehicle Accessories Center In South Carolina
BMW opens new vehicle accessories center in Greer
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester County football player among victims of deadly Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
Asheville PD investigating after shots fired near downtown