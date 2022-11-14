Coroner identifies 80-year-old driver of Anderson County crash

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said an 80-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Bishops Branch Road on Sunday afternoon.

The coroner says the victim, Don Stephan Scott, died at the scene.

Coroner Greg Shore says Scott lost control of a 2014 Corvette on a curve, traveled off the right side of the road, hitting several trees and landed upside down in the front yard of a house. The coroner also said Scott was pinned under the car.

Pendleton fire and Medshore EMS responded to the scene, as well as the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

