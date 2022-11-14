Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road.

A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man died on the scene after a single-car crash.

Shore says the vehicle lost control on a curve, overturned, and pinned the driver.

Pendleton fire and Medshore EMS responded to the scene, as well as the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Shore says his office is working on identifying the victim and notifying the family.

