Deputies searching for missing woman last seen more than a week ago

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing woman who was last seen about a week ago.

According to deputies, Bre’onna Martin was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Shennandoah Drive area in Anderson.

Deputies say she was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry with the SC tag number VDW177.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 or send an anonymous tip to www.p3tips.com.

