Deputies: Woman stabbed victim in neck, severing artery

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A victim was airlifted to the hospital Sunday night after a woman violently attacked her, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect, 41-year-old Wanda Harvey, was intoxicated and “acting belligerently” while in a car with several other people. According to deputies, she was in the back seat with the victim and cut the victim’s neck which severed an artery.

Harvey was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $120,000 bond.

The knife used in the incident was recovered, deputies said.

The victim’s name and condition has not been released.

