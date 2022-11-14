Former Clinton Police officer charged with Misconduct in Office

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a former officer from the Clinton Police Department was recently charged with Misconduct in Office.

Agents said 25-year-old Pertavion Quintarius Adams, 25, of Waterloo, SC, was taken into custody and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

According to agents, SLED’s investigation was requested by the Clinton Police Department.

Officials didn’t release any other details about the charge or the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

