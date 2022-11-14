GCSO: Two juvenile males shot in Greenville County

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two juvenile males were...
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two juvenile males were reportedly shot.

This all happened at 73 Jacquline Lane. Deputies say they got a call just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies say they were told two victims were shot in the backyard. Both victims had already been taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office adds there is no suspect information as of right now.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

