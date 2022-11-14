Greenwood police investigating after minor injured in shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured.

The department said at 7:15 a.m., police received a report of a person being hit by gunfire in the area of Beadle Avenue. Upon arrival, officers arrived and found an injured juvenile.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police. The juvenile’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Detectives are currently investigating and following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8407.

