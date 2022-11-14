Greenwood teen accused of shooting another teen at bus stop

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a teen is in custody following a shooting Monday morning that left another teen injured.

The department said at 7:15 a.m., police received a report of a teen being hit by gunfire in the area of Beadle Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they found a teen who had been shot in the leg.

Officers say the teen was waiting for the school bus with his sister when the suspect came up to them, shoots the teen and takes off running.

A K-9 officer was used to track the suspect to the front of a house and officers obtained a search warrant. Inside the house, officers say they found clothing belonging to the suspect, which they recognized from video of the suspect, as well as the gun they believe was used in the shooting.

Police also say the two teens knew each other and have been in an ongoing feud.

The injured teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, according to police.

The 15-year-old suspect was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and he is charged with attempted murder.

Police say the suspect was out on previous charges and he was supposed to have on an ankle monitor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8407.

