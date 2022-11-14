LIVE: Ice on Main opening ceremony

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The perfect date night or afternoon out with your family, the ice skating rink in the heart of downtown Greenville is reopen for the season.

Today there will be an opening ceremony featuring special performances by St. Anthony’s Children’s Choir and the Greenville Figure Skating Club. The rink opens to the public at 2 p.m.

Sponsored by the United Community Bank, Ice on Main is located next the City Hall and in front of the Courtyard Marriot.

You’ll see nearly 60 skaters at one time out on the ice, each of them rotating out every hour. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $8 for kids ages 3-12. Kids ages 2 and under are free. The ticket prices do include skate rentals, however you are allowed to bring your own. It’s recommended to buy tickets early so your spot is reserved, you can do so here.

Hours for the season are weekdays 2 p.m. to 9 pm. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can find holiday hours here.

This year with every ticket purchase you get a chance to win tickets to the Broadway Show Come from Away on it’s opening night at the Peace Center.

If you forget your socks or gloves don’t worry, you can buy them at the rink. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolina’s. An organization helping families who have sick children, with their financial situation.

Last year there was talk Ice on Main would have to move for the 2022-2023 season, after the property owners Windsor Aughtry Commercial Group Announced the space would be used for an outdoor dinning concept.

Since those plans did not move forward, Ice on Main is still in the same place that it’s been in for the last decade.

