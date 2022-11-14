Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup

USC vs. Clemson
USC vs. Clemson(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Nov. 14, 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon.

The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26.

The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118 previous times on the gridiron with Clemson holding a 72-42-4 advantage in the all-time series, including a 19-10-1 mark when playing at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

This will be South Carolina’s first trip to Clemson since the 2018 season.

