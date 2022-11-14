Limestone football selected to D-II Playoffs

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Limestone’s football season continues as the team was selected to the Division-II Football Championship Tournament. This is the first time in program history the Saints have been selected to the playoffs.

The Saints were named the No. 6 seed in Super Region 2 in the NCAA D-II Football Playoffs Selection Show. They will play 7th-ranked West Florida on Saturday, Nov. 19 and kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 pm CST.

The team gathered in the locker room to watch the selection show and celebrated the news.

Limestone is in the midst of the program’s greatest season. A season after going winless, the Saints have put together an 8-2 mark, a record for most wins in a single season for Limestone.

Did you just Say @LimestoneFB - YES you did‼️ Truly Blessed‼️ pic.twitter.com/67oZGsIy6p — Mike Furrey (@coachfurrey) November 13, 2022

