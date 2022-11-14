Police investigating video of groomer hitting dog in Upstate

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department responded to a business on Monday after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook.

Sheldon Miller was shopping with friends in a boutique across the street from Molly & Me Dog Bakery and Grooming on North Main Street when she saw the incident and started recording. Her video appears to show a groomer roughly grabbing a dog by the neck and striking the dog in the face.

“We couldn’t believe she would do it in front of a window where anyone could see,” Miller said.

Ted Boyd, the owner of Molly & Me, told FOX Carolina the groomers at the shop are independent contractors, not employees.

“As a result of our commitment to quality service for the pets we serve, we sever all ties with any groomers who do not meet our expectations of humane and loving care for our customers’ loved companions,” Boyd said.

Anderson Police chief Jim Stewart said officers are investigating the incident and more information will be released at a later time.

Miller’s video has received nearly 30,000 views within four hours.

FOX Carolina is working to make contact with the groomer in the video and has also reached out to the owner of the dog for more information.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

