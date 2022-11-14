Police need help to identify two suspects after assault, mugging

ASHEVILLE , N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say they are working to identify two suspects after a violent assault and robbery that happened in downtown Asheville on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Pack Square at around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the victim was suffering from obvious wounds to his head and face.

The victim told police he was assaulted and robbed after getting separated from his group while he was walking in the downtown area back to his hotel.

Officers say the victim was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.

After an initial investigation, a stolen credit card was discovered and used at a local store allowing police to get surveillance footage of two suspects. Officers then tracked the suspects to the area of North Ann Street where they were operating a moped and a dirtbike, but at this time the two remain unidentified.

If anyone has information about this case or know the identity of the suspects, send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Tipsters can also call police, at 828-252-1110.

