SCDOR to issue $800 rebates to eligible tax payers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said up to $800 rebates are being issued for those who filed tax returns by Oct. 17.

According to the SCDOR, the rebates are being issued as direct deposits and paper checks.

Anyone who filed a 2021 SC Individual Income Tax return by Oct. 17 will receive a rebate by the end of the year and individuals can track their rebate status online.

Learn more about the rebates and eligibility here.

