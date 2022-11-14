SCDOR to issue $800 rebates to eligible taxpayers

Money generic
Money generic(Gray)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said up to $800 rebates is set to be issued for eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns by Oct. 17.

According to the SCDOR, rebates are based on an individual’s tax liability.

Officials said eligible taxpayers who filed a 2021 SC Individual Income Tax return will receive a rebate by the end of the year and the status of an individual’s rebate can be tracked online.

To learn more about eligibility, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Championship Trophy for the 2021 Clemson's men's soccer team sits in the center of the...
Tigers ready to add another soccer National Title
Missing woman in Anderson Co.
Deputies search for missing woman in Anderson Co.
Rep Ralph Norman
Upstate Congressman Ralph Norman talks about future of Republican party
Video shows a groomer striking a dog at a shop in Anderson, SC
Police investigating video of groomer hitting dog in Upstate
The Salvation Army is collecting for Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Salvation Army Shelter Over Capacity, Needs Communities Help