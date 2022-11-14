SCDOR to issue $800 rebates to eligible taxpayers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said up to $800 rebates is set to be issued for eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns by Oct. 17.

According to the SCDOR, rebates are based on an individual’s tax liability.

Officials said eligible taxpayers who filed a 2021 SC Individual Income Tax return will receive a rebate by the end of the year and the status of an individual’s rebate can be tracked online.

To learn more about eligibility, click here.

