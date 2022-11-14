SCHP: 1 dead following crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash that happened on Monday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhills Circle on Nov.14.

Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan was traveling north on Highway 9 when they ran off the right side of the road, hitting a curb. Troopers said the driver then traveled back across the road crossing the centerline, continuing off to the left side of the roadway, hitting a curb and then a tree.

The driver passed away at Spartanburg Regional Hospital, according to troopers.

