SCHP: 1 dead following crash in Spartanburg

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash that happened on Monday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhills Circle on Nov.14.

Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan was traveling north on Highway 9 when they ran off the right side of the road, hitting a curb. Troopers said the driver then traveled back across the road crossing the centerline, continuing off to the left side of the roadway, hitting a curb and then a tree.

The driver passed away at Spartanburg Regional Hospital, according to troopers.

