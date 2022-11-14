Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says

He graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius.
The shooting happened on a school bus with students on their way back from an off-campus trip.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night was from Huntersville, according to Virginia Sports.

Devin Chandler graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, according to the website. He previously attended a high school in Tennessee.

A press conference held Monday stated Chandler was one of the people killed in the shooting while Virginia Sports confirmed his hometown.

Chandler was a junior at the university and played wide receiver for the football team.

(From left) Devin Chandler, Level Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
(From left) Devin Chandler, Level Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry(University of Virginia)

The shooting happened on a school bus with students on their way back from an off-campus trip.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., also a student, was arrested Monday. Three people were killed and two others were injured.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, download the free WBTV News App.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File Graphic
Greenwood teen accused of shooting another teen at bus stop
Bre'onna Martin
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen more than a week ago
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Tyler Wilkins
Man tried to kill girlfriend months before homicide, Greenville Co. deputies say
Google
SC, 39 attorneys general reach largest multistate settlement in U.S. history with Google