Travel agent expertise increases with 40% climb in destination spending

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Looking to get away? 2022 is a proving to be a good year for travel agents with 40% of travelers spending more on travel this year than they were before the pandemic. And over the next decade the Labor Department also estimates a 20% increase to the travel agent industry.

Benjamin Robertson is still in the clouds after his trip to the eastern Caribbean Island of Barbados for his 60th birthday with 20 guests.

“We made it happen,” he said. “It was a big milestone -- from the flight to the accommodations, I wanted everybody to be satisfied. I wanted everybody to be happy.”

Robertson travels three to four times a year internationally and has recently traveled to Mexico. Decades of memories, just like a nightmare trip that he’d rather forget.

“I spent about $1,500 extra because I did not use a travel agent,” he said.

It was a lesson with a costly price tag which is why Robertson says he’ll never book a trip without the expertise of an agent.

“It’s crazy in this day and age not to use a travel agent for your travel needs,” he said.

Debra Metcalf is the co-owner of Travel Agents International, an agency that specializes in international travel. Each agent has 30-plus years of experience.

“It’s definitely is a process,” Metcalf said.

A recent study from the American Society of Travel Advisors finds 48% of people say the expertise of an agent puts them more at ease, and 38% are concerned with the hassles of international travel.

“Who are you going to call?” Metcalf said.

She joins a group of travel agents who say COVID restrictions, now relaxed in most countries, forever changed the future of travel.

“Every day, a country can come out with a new rule,” she said.

Not only do travelers now have to worry about what to pack, but also what to prepare. Items like e-Visas and COVID insurance may be part of the process depending on where you plan to travel.

“Yes, our agent alerted everybody who was going by email and text on a daily basis on any changes” Robertson said. “Travel Agents International works with you from the time you come through their door until you return home with your bags.”

