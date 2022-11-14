United Way of the Piedmont collects food donations ahead of Thanksgiving

Alex Moore, Vice President of Brand Experience for United Way of the Piedmont, talks about the agency’s goals for reducing poverty in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties.

She also discusses the Stock the Pantry campaign going on now, ahead of Thanksgiving.

Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at Arthur State Bank locations until November 18:

112 North Alabama Ave., Chesnee

4285 South Church St. Ext., Roebuck

756 East Main St., Spartanburg

8770 Warren H Abernathy Hwy, Spartanburg

131 South Main St., Woodruff

595 North Main St., Woodruff

731 Laurens Rd., Woodruff

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.