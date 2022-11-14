United Way of the Piedmont collects food donations ahead of Thanksgiving

Alex Moore from United Way of the Piedmont talks about the Stock the Pantry campaign to make sure our neighbors can all enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Alex Moore, Vice President of Brand Experience for United Way of the Piedmont, talks about the agency’s goals for reducing poverty in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties.

She also discusses the Stock the Pantry campaign going on now, ahead of Thanksgiving.

Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at Arthur State Bank locations until November 18:

  • 112 North Alabama Ave., Chesnee
  • 4285 South Church St. Ext., Roebuck
  • 756 East Main St., Spartanburg
  • 8770 Warren H Abernathy Hwy, Spartanburg
  • 131 South Main St., Woodruff
  • 595 North Main St., Woodruff
  • 731 Laurens Rd., Woodruff

