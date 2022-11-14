Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate woman is celebrating a big milestone.

On Saturday, Leila “Tudie” Mosley was surrounded by friends and family who helped celebrate her 100th birthday in Taylors.

“We have longevity in our family,” said Marilyn Mosley Gamble, Tudie’s daughter. “But this is the longest anybody in since they’ve been keeping refers has lived in our family.”

Tudie’s family said they are grateful to still have the opportunity to celebrate with her.

“I’m so proud and I thank God so much for having had my mom this long,” said Gamble. “Many of us have lost a lot of people but God has kept [Tudie] here, and I do appreciate that.”

Family members said they wanted to show Tudie how much she is loved by throwing the big birthday bash.

Tudie said one of her biggest accomplishments is her family.

