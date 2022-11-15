Bon Secours kicks off 2022 Festival of Trees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours announced the return of the annual St. Francis Festival of Trees.

Starting Friday, Nov. 18, 71 decorated trees will line the entranceways of three hotels in downtown Greenville, giving visitors and community members the “chance to experience the magic of the holidays”.

Organizers say the trees will be at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown, the Embassy Suites by Hilton – Riverplace, and the Hyatt Regency Greenville.

“The Festival of Trees is a holiday tradition in Greenville that has made a lasting impact on our community, and it continues to bring warm feeling to all who see this winter wonderland at the downtown hotels,” said Erik Whaley, president of the St. Francis Foundation. “Children who first viewed these trees 37 years ago are now bringing their children to kick off their Christmas season.”

Each year, companies, schools, and other organizations across the Upstate each sponsor a tree that is decorated by volunteers, according to organizers. Over the years, these sponsorships have raised $2 million that have directly benefitted the health system’s various programs and departments. Project SEARCH, the Level II Special Care Nursery at St. Francis Eastside Hospital, and Open Arms Hospice are just a few of the programs that have previously received funding from this annual holiday event.

The Festival of Trees will run through Monday, Dec. 26.

