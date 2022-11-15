Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation.
Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen motorcycle.
According to deputies, they found the following items during a search of the property.
- One stolen car
- Two stolen motorcycles
- Two stolen guns
- Nearly 1 pound of methamphetamines
- Around .56 pounds of marijuana
