Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation.

Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen motorcycle.

According to deputies, they found the following items during a search of the property.

One stolen car

Two stolen motorcycles

Two stolen guns

Nearly 1 pound of methamphetamines

Around .56 pounds of marijuana

