Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.

Items seized during recent investigation
Items seized during recent investigation(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation.

Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen motorcycle.

According to deputies, they found the following items during a search of the property.

  • One stolen car
  • Two stolen motorcycles
  • Two stolen guns
  • Nearly 1 pound of methamphetamines
  • Around .56 pounds of marijuana

