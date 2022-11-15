Deputies seize 15 guns, more than 2000 grams of drugs in drug bust
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple drugs and guns were seized after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked with the Clemson Police Department to seize the following in Mauldin.
- Marijuana - 1,207g
- Fentanyl - 2.4g
- THC Wax - 996.1g
- THC Edibles - 133g
- Liquid THC - 25g
- THC cartridges - 76.4g
- Mushrooms - 4g
- Edible choc mushrooms - 4g
- Meth - 2g
- LSD -1g
- 15 guns
- Large amount of ammunition
