Deputies seize 15 guns, more than 2000 grams of drugs in drug bust

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple drugs and guns were seized after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked with the Clemson Police Department to seize the following in Mauldin.

  • Marijuana - 1,207g
  • Fentanyl - 2.4g
  • THC Wax - 996.1g
  • THC Edibles - 133g
  • Liquid THC - 25g
  • THC cartridges - 76.4g
  • Mushrooms - 4g
  • Edible choc mushrooms - 4g
  • Meth - 2g
  • LSD -1g
  • 15 guns
  • Large amount of ammunition
