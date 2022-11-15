Deputies seize 15 guns, more than 2000 grams of drugs in drug bust

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple drugs and guns were seized after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked with the Clemson Police Department to seize the following in Mauldin.

Marijuana - 1,207g

Fentanyl - 2.4g

THC Wax - 996.1g

THC Edibles - 133g

Liquid THC - 25g

THC cartridges - 76.4g

Mushrooms - 4g

Edible choc mushrooms - 4g

Meth - 2g

LSD -1g

15 guns

Large amount of ammunition

