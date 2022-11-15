Deputy Aldridge honored, named ‘Deputy of the Year’ almost 5 months after his death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) honored fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Aldridge was killed on June 21, 2022 when he was responding to a domestic incident in Spartanburg.

Sheriff Chuck Wright along Spartanburg County deputies and other law enforcement agencies--South Carolina Highway Patrol and Indiana State Police presented the awards to his family.

The SCSO Honor Guard presented the unveiling of Deputy Austin Aldridge’s plaque on the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

Indiana Police presented the family with a shadow box which included the American flag that flew over the SCSO’s on June 21, the SCSO Medal of Honor and the SCSO Medal of Valor.

The Sheriff’s Office also named Deputy Aldridge Uniform Patrol Deputy of the Year which was presented to the family on a wooden plaque.

We would like to thank Spartanburg County for your continued support of Deputy Austin Aldridge and his family.”

Duane Heard, the suspect accused of killing Deputy Aldridge, died in October before going to trial.

