Drivers to see highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever, GasBuddy says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, average gas prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy says the national average is projected to stand at $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day. This is nearly 30¢ higher than last year, and over 20¢ higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.

“It has been a dizzying year at the pump, with motorists likely feeling nauseous not from the eggnog, but from the roller coaster ride at the pump with record gasoline prices earlier this year, which have fallen significantly since mid-summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased.”

With 20 percent more Americans planning to hit the road this year, travelers can expect Wednesday afternoon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be the busiest on the nation’s highways, and on Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

GasBuddy offers several money-saving tips for motorists on the road this holiday season:

Shop around for the best prices. The first gas station you see isn’t always the cheapest and driving a few extra blocks can save drivers upwards of 30 cents per gallon.

Pay with GasBuddy. A free payments service that offers up to 25 cents off per gallon on every fill-up at hundreds of thousands of gas stations nationwide.

Slow down on the road. Aggressive driving habits like speeding, rapid acceleration and hard braking can cost drivers hundreds of extra dollars per year in additional fuel consumption.

Watch out for state lines. Differences in taxes can cause big differences between states. If traveling through multiple states, check the GasBuddy app to fill up on the lower priced side.

MORE NEWS: Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.