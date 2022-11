Forget those boring turkey sandwiches! Chef Veera Gaul has some delicious and creative ideas for repurposing your Thanksgiving leftovers.

She demonstrates using leftover turkey in a pasta with pesto, and making potato cakes.

Get more of Chef Veera’s recipes here and here.

Chef Veera Gaul says you can use leftovers from Thanksgiving to make delicious potato cakes. (Margaret Burnquist)

