Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter is canceling all side dishes on pre-order for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues.

The withdrawal impacts the side dishes advertised in the Harris Teeter Holiday Dinners. They are still accepting orders for turkeys, hams and prime ribs only, and they are crediting customer VIC cards $50.

This affects just under 5,000 customers who pre-ordered meals. Harris Teeter says it is using it’s VIC (Very Important Customer) member info to contact shoppers. If customers didn’t have VIC information on file with Harris Teeter, they’ll be contacted one by one via phone.

“Quality and product integrity are paramount to Harris Teeter. In an abundance of caution, we have voluntarily withdrawn specific items from our deli departments due to quality concerns,” Harris teeter said in a statement. “Our insistence on offering products that meet our stringent quality standards may temporarily impact availability of select fresh items.”

