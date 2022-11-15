NC man arrested on sexual exploitation of minor charges

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Investigators received a report on Sept. 22, regarding a reported exchange of obscene material between a teenager and the suspect.

During the investigation, deputies say investigators spoke with 20-year-old Nathaniel Tyler Byrd, after gathering evidence, and he agreed to turn himself in as arrest warrants were obtained against him.

Byrd was charged with one count each of sexual exploitation of a minor - third degree and dissemination of obscene material to person under 18 years of age.

Deputies say Byrd was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, but was released on a combined $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.