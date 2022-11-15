NC man arrested on sexual exploitation of minor charges

Nathaniel Byrd, 20
Nathaniel Byrd, 20(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Investigators received a report on Sept. 22, regarding a reported exchange of obscene material between a teenager and the suspect.

During the investigation, deputies say investigators spoke with 20-year-old Nathaniel Tyler Byrd, after gathering evidence, and he agreed to turn himself in as arrest warrants were obtained against him.

Byrd was charged with one count each of sexual exploitation of a minor - third degree and dissemination of obscene material to person under 18 years of age.

Deputies say Byrd was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, but was released on a combined $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate ministry offers winter supplies
Upstate ministry offers winter supplies for those in need
Items seized during recent investigation
Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
The Upstate community will come together to help a little girl battling a rare disorder.
Cars for Blakylee preview
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14.
Deputy Aldridge honored, named ‘Deputy of the Year’ almost 5 months after his death