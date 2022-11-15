Non-profit asking for Hispanic food donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loaves and Fishes cites over 45,000 people are food insecure in Greenville County.

Census data shows ten percent of Greenville residents are Latino.

With the holidays around the corner, you might be thinking about how to give back, but before you go shopping or looking through your pantry, Loaves and Fishes is asking for something specific this year. The organization is trying to diversify their donations to support food insecure families of different cultures, particularly the Latino community. It’s using the “Stock the Shelves” drive to help.

Naomi Horne is the Director of Philanthropy and Fun.

“Because we deal with a lot of local farmers, sometimes we don’t know what we’re going to get until we get it,” Horne said.

And because they don’t know, it can make things tricky when trying to cater the groceries toward a family’s needs.

“Since a lot of these families are receiving food assistance, many of them for the first time, it’s particularly jarring when you receive a box of items you don’t know how to prepare,” said Horne.

Horne explains some recipients may not be confident in how to make a meal out it, especially those who don’t often cook traditional American cuisine.

“We’ve heard from a lot of our partners—that work really closely with the Hispanic community—that foods that are familiar with folks really provide a sense of dignity,” Horne continues, “A food that you’re not familiar with really can’t provide.”

While donating any food is great, Loaves and Fishes is asking donors to stop by the Hispanic food aisle or visit a local Mexican grocery store. The goal is 5,000 pounds of Hispanic food, just as the story of Jesus feeding 5,000 with two fish and five loaves of bread in The Bible.

And Horne is hoping for a surplus of all foods this year.

“To really get enough items so that in January/February, we can carry those agencies through those dryer months where folks tend to—we all just kind of move on sometimes in the new year,” said Horne, “And so, we want to make sure we’re getting enough resources.”

The organization is planning a turkey drive this week and donated to VisitGreenvileSC so they can give away 10,000 sandwiches this week as well.

There is a “Stock the Shelves” drop-off locations at Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union.

Donate food, money, or your time here. The donations help with gas in the trucks, which is a need for Loaves and Fishes at this time.

