Rain tapers Tuesday night, but chilly temperatures don’t

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain and unseasonably cold temperatures are making for a particularly raw day.

First Alert Headlines

Rain persists this afternoon, then tapers tonight

Leftover wet spots could turn icy Wednesday morning

Unseasonably cold weather continues for the foreseeable future

Periods of cold rain continue regionwide this afternoon, meaning slippery roads remain a concern. The rain does taper off this evening, winding down around 6-7 PM. However, isolated light lingering showers are possible on the backside of the system as it pulls away. And it the higher elevations, that could mean some light snow falling as the temperatures start to dip overnight. So in the higher terrain, don’t be surprise to wake up to a fresh dusting of snow. Mostly cloudy skies in the mountains with a partial clearing sky in the Upstate.

Tuesday evening forecast (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures take another steep dive into the 20s and 30s, which could lead to some black ice if any moisture is left on the roads on Wednesday morning. Although our weather is dry, plan on staying extra alert! Wednesday looks like a much nicer day than Tuesday, although still a chillier than normal day. It’s partly cloudy with temperatures warming up some. We get into the mid to upper 50s for highs in the Upstate to the mid to upper 40s in the mountains.

Wednesday afternoon forecast (Fox Carolina)

Looking beyond today, don’t expect this unusually cold weather to go anywhere. While the rest of the week is looking overwhelmingly dry, highs will run consistently in the 40s to low 50s, with most nights set for lows in the 20s and 30s. There is a good chance this cold will even linger as far out as Thanksgiving, so keep the heat on and make sure long sleeves are a prominent part of your wardrobe!

Chilly temperatures going forward (Fox Carolina)

Chilly highs in the mountains (Fox Carolina)

